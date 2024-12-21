Subscribe
The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong

Jump into the festive spirit as the 'HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong' rolls into town from December 21, 2024, to January 5, 2025 at the Great Lawn of the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) Art Park. The Big Bounce will boast a variety of giant inflatables, including basketball hoops, massive slides, and epic ball pits – all designed to welcome people of all ages. Families can enjoy morning and afternoon sessions together, while the evenings will turn into a lively 'After Dark Party' for those aged 16 and up.

Ticket details for HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong will be announced soon, so keep your eyes on our page for more info coming soon. Follow 'HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong' on Facebook and Instagram (@thebigbounce.asia) for more details. 

West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

