The Big Little Christmas at Harbour City

Harbour City goes all out every Christmas, and this year is no different! Here with his first-ever Christmas art project, miniature photographer and mitate artist Tatsuya Tanaka brings The Big Little Christmas large-scale outdoor installation to Harbour City from now to January 1, 2025. Aside from an eight-metre-tall wooden Christmas calendar at the Staircase, the outdoor installation also features a 28-metre-long Santa Claus working desk at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt with five festive miniature sets enlarged on the desk, including the candy cane sleigh, a five-metre-high cabin made with stacked books, and a 10-metre-tall Christmas tree transformed from a Santa Clause hat.

Fans of Tanaka's work should also check out the Countdown to Mini-mas exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour, where 25 new festive miniature artworks made using everyday objects are on display, along with various merch such as postcard sets, tote bags, and blind boxes. All proceeds after cost deduction will be donated to the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation to support blood cancer patients and their families.