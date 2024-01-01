Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Christmas Cuckoo at MCP

  • Things to do
  • MCP Central, Sai Kung
  • Recommended
The Christmas Cuckoo at MCP
Photograph: Courtesy MCP
Advertising

Time Out says

From now until January 1, 2024, MCP Central and MCP Discovery join forces with Hönes Uhren GmbH, a celebrated cuckoo clock-maker and member of the Association of Black Forest Clock in Germany, to present The Christmas Cuckoo at MCP, a festive campaign themed around the German Black Forest Cuckoo Clock. Smack dab in the centre is the six-metre-tall Cuckoo Clock Chalet, a mechanical wonder that sets off a symphony of cuckoo calls every 30 minutes at the Luminous Christmas Sonata chime show. Over at the cuckoo clock exhibition, eight masterpieces, including the winning works at the Black Forest Clock of the Year Award created by Hönes Uhren GmbH, and the personal collection of Mr Jürgen Clute, Chairman of the Association of Black Forest Clock, are on show, offering a rare opportunity for visitors to learn about the craftsmanship behind clock-making.

Details

Address:
MCP Central
8 Yan King Rd, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.