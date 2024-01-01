Time Out says

From now until January 1, 2024, MCP Central and MCP Discovery join forces with Hönes Uhren GmbH, a celebrated cuckoo clock-maker and member of the Association of Black Forest Clock in Germany, to present The Christmas Cuckoo at MCP, a festive campaign themed around the German Black Forest Cuckoo Clock. Smack dab in the centre is the six-metre-tall Cuckoo Clock Chalet, a mechanical wonder that sets off a symphony of cuckoo calls every 30 minutes at the Luminous Christmas Sonata chime show. Over at the cuckoo clock exhibition, eight masterpieces, including the winning works at the Black Forest Clock of the Year Award created by Hönes Uhren GmbH, and the personal collection of Mr Jürgen Clute, Chairman of the Association of Black Forest Clock, are on show, offering a rare opportunity for visitors to learn about the craftsmanship behind clock-making.