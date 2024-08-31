The Double Dareground at Pacific Place

Unleash your inner child at The Double Dareground, Pacific Place's immersive pop-up running from today to August 31. This adventure-filled experience features interactive installations, exclusive first-in-Hong Kong collaborations, live music performances, and shopping rewards with American Express. Bust a move at the 'Don't Lxxk up' Korean-style high-angle photo booth, test your honesty at the lie detector game, and dream big in the balloon-filled room. Indulge in exclusive treats from Australian fairy floss brand Fluffe with creative flavours like 'Boy's Tears' and 'Birthday Cake', and take advantage of exclusive shopping perks upon a designated amount of electronic spending at Pacific Place. Lastly, don't miss out on the lineup of musical talents throughout the month at Park Court every weekend at 3pm.