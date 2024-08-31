Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
The Double Dareground at Pacific Place
Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Place
  • Things to do
  • Pacific Place, Admiralty

The Double Dareground at Pacific Place

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Unleash your inner child at The Double Dareground, Pacific Place's immersive pop-up running from today to August 31. This adventure-filled experience features interactive installations, exclusive first-in-Hong Kong collaborations, live music performances, and shopping rewards with American Express. Bust a move at the 'Don't Lxxk up' Korean-style high-angle photo booth, test your honesty at the lie detector game, and dream big in the balloon-filled room. Indulge in exclusive treats from Australian fairy floss brand Fluffe with creative flavours like 'Boy's Tears' and 'Birthday Cake', and take advantage of exclusive shopping perks upon a designated amount of electronic spending at Pacific Place. Lastly, don't miss out on the lineup of musical talents throughout the month at Park Court every weekend at 3pm. 

Details

Address
Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Admiralty
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.