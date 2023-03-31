Hong Kong
The First Slam Dunk pop-up store at Times Square

  • Things to do
  • Times Square, Causeway Bay
  1. slam dunk
    Photograph: Courtesy Times Square
  2. Times Square
    Photograph: Courtesy Times Square
To celebrate the release of the animated film The First Slam Dunk in Hong Kong, Times Square is bringing a pop-up store of the popular basketball manga from January 12 through to March 31. Located on the fifth floor of the shopping mall, the pop-up features over 100 store-exclusive items, including collectibles straight from Japan and Taiwan, as well as locally-designed limited-run products such as coffee mugs, clocks inspired by basketball scoreboards, home essentials, caps, tee shirts, shoelace locks, and more. In addition, the Open Piazza of Times Square will transform into an insta-worthy Slam Dunk-themed basketball court from January 11 to 15 for fans to take a pleasant trip down memory lane with the classic anime.

Address:

Address:
Times Square
1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.timessquare.com.hk/eng

Dates and times

