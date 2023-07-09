The Flash Speed Force Quest

Time Out says

To celebrate the release of DC Comics' first big-screen movie about the titular superhero, The Flash, Cityplaza is hosting a thematic exhibition from now to July 9 featuring a life-size statue of The Flash, a series of dioramas, and an interactive game that takes visitors across the DC Multiverse. Visitors can also journey through six photo ops, including Batman's majestic Batcave with replicas of seven different Batman bat suits. The exhibition also includes a Hot Toys pop-up store with over 100 goodies, including exclusive collectible figures and spin-off merchandise from other superhero movies. What's more, on designated dates, participants who present a same-day Cityplaza cinema ticket for The Flash and follow Cityplaza on Instagram can redeem a Cosbaby keychain.