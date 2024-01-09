Hong Kong
The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong's caviar afternoon tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
fullerton christmas afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong
Time Out says

Indulge at The Fullerton and dig into a sumptuous caviar winter afternoon tea. The menu consists of scrumptious savoury bites, such as caviar snow crab noodles amber; free range chicken and foie gras pies; scallop and caviar mille-feuille; and wild mushroom mousse with truffle crisps and toast. No tea would be complete without delectable desserts, and The Fullerton’s menu is set to impress with sweet treats like chocolate log cake, white chocolate mousse with white truffle-infused namelaka, and plenty more.

Details

