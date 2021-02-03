Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right The Garden of Wishes at Landmark

The Garden of Wishes at Landmark

Things to do Landmark , Central Until Saturday February 27 2021
Pay a visit to Landmark this Lunar New Year and make wishes for a prosperous year at The Garden of Wishes, a stunning bamboo installation which wraps around the Landmark fountain. Created by local artisan Ting, who champions heritage craftsmanship and nature in his artwork, the installation is brought to life through the meticulous craft of bamboo weaving, creating a modern reimagination of a Chinese Garden which embodies the linkage between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary lifestyle.

Details
Event website: https://www.landmark.hk/en
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Landmark
Address: 15 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

Transport: Central MTR station, Exit G.

