The Garden of Wishes at Landmark

Pay a visit to Landmark this Lunar New Year and make wishes for a prosperous year at The Garden of Wishes, a stunning bamboo installation which wraps around the Landmark fountain. Created by local artisan Ting, who champions heritage craftsmanship and nature in his artwork, the installation is brought to life through the meticulous craft of bamboo weaving, creating a modern reimagination of a Chinese Garden which embodies the linkage between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary lifestyle.