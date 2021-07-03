This summer, Citygate Outlets is hosting its first-ever weekend outdoor market, The Getaway Market – In Love with Nature. For three consecutive weekends from now to July 4, the market will bring together a wide array of local brands offering handicraft goods, accessories, art pieces, and organic nibbles from over 40 local artisans, social enterprises, and NGOs such as Aurora Candle Workshop, Simplicity, ReWardrobe, Sillycat, The Hong Kong Society for the Blind, and more. Visitors can take photos and wander around three huge wooden megaphone installations with larger-than-life mushrooms, cactus, and dandelions, and catch an exciting line-up of live performances, handicraft workshops, as well as dining rewards for all – an ideal getaway indeed!