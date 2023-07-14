Hong Kong
The Great Pistachio Palooza

  • Things to do
  • Nan Fung Place, Sheung Wan
  1. Nan Fung Place/Chill Taiwan HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Nan Fung Place/Chill Taiwan HK
  2. Nan Fung Place/Dear Coffee & Bakery
    Photograph: Courtesy Nan Fung Place/Dear Coffee & Bakery
  3. Nan Fung Place/The Mochiffon Cake
    Photograph: Courtesy Nan Fung Place/The Mochiffon Cake
Nan Fung Place is hosting its third annual food gala, and this time, it's all about pistachio! From June 28 to July 14 (Monday to Friday), The Great Pistachio Palooza will feature 26 hit Instagram shops – including @lamlamli_bakery, @dear.coffee.bakery, @chilltaiwan.hk, @moono_hk, and @the.mochiffon.cake – showcasing over 100 specially made desserts and baked goods using pistachios as the star ingredient. Whether they're chopped, pureed, or used in whole, discover treats like bagels, madeleines, pudding buns, pastries, mille-feuille, egg rolls, chiffon cakes, box cakes, and much more. On July 1 (Saturday), the Great Pistachio Extravaganza will also be held where sweet tooths will be able to discover over 50 delicious bites under one roof.

NF Touch members can also enjoy four exclusive privileges, including pre-ordering limited signature treats, redeeming fast passes, a five percent discount on pistachio items on-site, as well as a BOGOF offer for Da Hong Pao Milk Tea at Coucou Hotpot Tea Break (Nan Fung Place).

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

www.facebook.com/NanFungPlace
Address:
Nan Fung Place
173 Des Voeux Rd Central
Central
Hong Kong
