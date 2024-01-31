Hong Kong
The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park

  • Things to do
  • AIA Vitality Park, Central
The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park is back to bring Hongkongers an extraordinary outdoor cinema experience. Guests can look forward to an exciting movie lineup, including Oscar-winning masterpieces, highly anticipated premieres, and locally celebrated films.

This year, The Grounds is introducing new features to their pod options. The 'Classic' offers guests the choice of solo deck chairs (ideal for additional guests within four-person pods), while 'Prime' provides a two-person option with premium bean bags. The Grounds has also partnered with The Upper House to present a special 'Luxe' bed option for couples, complete with complimentary house red, white, or Champagne. Pods are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to get there early to bag the best spot.

As for food and drink, guests can simply place their orders through a mobile ordering system. Choose from a wide variety of dishes from Basehall, or go for an indulgent treat from Gelato Messina. There will also be a pre-theatre area where movie enthusiasts can mingle and explore the Stella Artois branded bar, the interactive Monkey47 cocktail experience, and branded bar trolleys from Mumm Champagne and Sainte-Marguerite Rose Wine.

Tickets are now available with priority booking for American Express cardholders. Stay connected with the latest movie lineups, ticketing details, and exclusive offers by following The Grounds on Facebook and Instagram.

Details

www.thegroundshk.com/
www.thegroundshk.com/
Address:
AIA Vitality Park
Hong Kong Observation Wheel
8 Lung Wo Road, Central
Hong Kong

