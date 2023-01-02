Time Out says

From now to January 2, 2023, get up close with adorable alpacas figures at The Healing Christmas in Town at New Town Plaza and HomeSquare. Inspired by alpacas and the Vinicunca Rainbow Mountain where they live in Peru, the festive displays at the two shopping malls offer 15 different photo spots and more than 100 alpaca figures for merrymakers to take snaps and celebrate the joyful season.



Don't miss the long-awaited return of the Christmas illumination at New Town Plaza’s outdoor Starlight Garden. Adorned with over a million fairy lights, the six photo spots transform the 20,000sq ft outdoor space into a glittering magical wonderland. Other attractions include the Alpaca Christmas Carnival, which features alpaca-themed games, giant transparent snow globes, a five-metre-tall Alpaca Slide, and more.