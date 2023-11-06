Time Out says

Escape from the bustling city and embark on a rejuvenating journey at this sanctuary

Nestled on the serene eastern coast of Lantau Island, The Hideout in Mui Wo offers more than just coffee and comfort food. Visitors can immerse in regular wellness and art activities that nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Start your weekday mornings with 90-minute hatha flow yoga, breathwork, and sound bath sessions guided by skilled instructors. Unleash your creativity and find serenity amidst the lush greenery during the four-hour art jamming sessions while savouring their signature drinks and desserts. The Hideout organises full-day retreats that include silent walking, art jamming, breathwork, meditation, and yoga workshops, along with a hearty vegetarian lunch.

Visit their website for the latest schedule of events and classes.