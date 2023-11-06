Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Hideout

  • Things to do
  • Mui Wo
  1. The Hideout
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hideout
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. The Hideout
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hideout
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. The Hideout
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hideout
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. The Hideout
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hideout
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. The Hideout
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hideout
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Escape from the bustling city and embark on a rejuvenating journey at this sanctuary

Nestled on the serene eastern coast of Lantau Island, The Hideout in Mui Wo offers more than just coffee and comfort food. Visitors can immerse in regular wellness and art activities that nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Start your weekday mornings with 90-minute hatha flow yoga, breathwork, and sound bath sessions guided by skilled instructors. Unleash your creativity and find serenity amidst the lush greenery during the four-hour art jamming sessions while savouring their signature drinks and desserts. The Hideout organises full-day retreats that include silent walking, art jamming, breathwork, meditation, and yoga workshops, along with a hearty vegetarian lunch. 

Visit their website for the latest schedule of events and classes.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Hideout

Details

Address:
Ngan Kwong Wan Road, Mui Wo
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9660 2625
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.