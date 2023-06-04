The Hong Kong Science Fair returns for its second edition this June

Aside from the shortlisted projects on show, the science fair will also feature four fun-filled educational interactive zones where visitors can explore the latest technologies in a playful and engaging way.

Head over to the 'Development of the Aerospace Industry in HK' interactive zone to learn more about the Starlink project and satellites, or find out how plastics are given a second life through creativity at the 'Wave Glow Recycling Workshop'. For something a little more hands-on, try out a thrilling VR supercar-simulator driving experience at the 'Racing Simulator Experience' by Z-Challenger Academy to learn about mechanical engineering and design conceptualisation, or have a go at creating fun and unique works by applying scientific principles at the ‘Water Gummy Lab’ interactive zone!