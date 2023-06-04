The Hong Kong Science Fair returns for its second edition this June

Showcasing over 100 unique projects
With the theme ‘Think Big, Be Innovative’, this year’s science fair will feature 120 shortlisted teams from primary and secondary schools inspired by one of four topics: ‘Smart City & Smart Home’, ‘Medical & Healthcare’, ‘Sustainability’, and 'Life Is Full of Surprise'. From developing new medical technologies to improving sustainability practices, the projects cover a wide range of topics that cater to the diverse needs of society and demonstrate the students' passion for creating a better world with their imaginative solutions. Visitors at the science fair will get a chance to engage with these young creators, learn about their creative ideas, and discover how innovation and technology can be used to tackle real-world problems.