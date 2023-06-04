Hong Kong
Hong Kong Science Fair
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Science Fair

The Hong Kong Science Fair returns for its second edition this June

Here’s what to expect at this year event

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Innovation Foundation
Following a successful inaugural run last year, the Hong Kong Science Fair is back for a second round at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 17 and 18. With 120 shortlisted teams showcasing their original projects, interactive zones offering fun and educational experiences, and thematic sharing sessions with distinguished industry experts and guest speakers, this two-day event promises to be entertaining, educational, and an eye-opener on innovation and technology. The science fair is now open to the public for free registration; keep reading to find out what’s in store at the fair!

Showcasing over 100 unique projects
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Science Fair

Showcasing over 100 unique projects

With the theme ‘Think Big, Be Innovative’, this year’s science fair will feature 120 shortlisted teams from primary and secondary schools inspired by one of four topics: ‘Smart City & Smart Home’, ‘Medical & Healthcare’, ‘Sustainability’, and 'Life Is Full of Surprise'. From developing new medical technologies to improving sustainability practices, the projects cover a wide range of topics that cater to the diverse needs of society and demonstrate the students' passion for creating a better world with their imaginative solutions. Visitors at the science fair will get a chance to engage with these young creators, learn about their creative ideas, and discover how innovation and technology can be used to tackle real-world problems.

Judging and awards

After a rigorous review by the fair’s selection committee – made up of over 40 experts and academics from different industries – the judging panel will handpick and announce the winners of the 'Primary', 'Junior Secondary', and 'Senior Secondary' divisions at the fair. Visitors can also help crown the winner of the 'Most Popular Award' by voting for their favourite projects; don't miss this chance to support and celebrate the talented young innovators who are shaping the future with their ideas and inventions.

Interactive zones
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Science Fair

Interactive zones

Aside from the shortlisted projects on show, the science fair will also feature four fun-filled educational interactive zones where visitors can explore the latest technologies in a playful and engaging way. 

Head over to the 'Development of the Aerospace Industry in HK' interactive zone to learn more about the Starlink project and satellites, or find out how plastics are given a second life through creativity at the 'Wave Glow Recycling Workshop'. For something a little more hands-on, try out a thrilling VR supercar-simulator driving experience at the 'Racing Simulator Experience' by Z-Challenger Academy to learn about mechanical engineering and design conceptualisation, or have a go at creating fun and unique works by applying scientific principles at the ‘Water Gummy Lab’ interactive zone!

Thematic sharing sessions

To top off the event, distinguished industry experts and guest speakers will impart their wisdom on real-world application of technology and its global advancements at a series of thematic sharing sessions. The winning teams from the inaugural science fair – 'Food Potassium Concentration Reducing Device' and 'Unlimited DanSing’ – have also been invited back to inspire young minds to embrace a more resourceful and imaginative approach in their pursuit of innovation.

Free registration

Giving young folks a unique platform to showcase their creative ideas and innovations, the Hong Kong Science Fair is a great opportunity for families, students, and anyone interested in the world of science and technology to discover and learn about the latest ideas and inventions from young minds. The event is now open to the public for free registration, so sign up now!

