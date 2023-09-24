Time Out says

This September, PMQ will play host to The Hoppening, a three-day beer festival showcasing over 30 different types of exclusive craft beers from breweries in Hong Kong and around the world. Unlike other festivals, which typically have dedicated booths for each vendor, The Hoppening will feature a centralised bar where all breweries will be pouring beers for thirsty guests.

During the festival, guests can enjoy a 20 percent happy hour discount on all beverage purchases for the first two hours of each day. For the rest of the day, 400ml draft beers start from $65 each, while canned or bottled beers start from $40 each. All tickets to The Hoppening are inclusive of a free beer upon entry, a commemorative cup to hold your beer, and a beer koozie. Groups of four and above are eligible for 20 percent ticket discounts.



All purchases at the festival will be made through The Hoppening’s cashless system. Upon arrival at the event, each guest will receive a RFID card that can be used to make purchases, and be topped up at the festival.