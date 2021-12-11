The Imperial Costume System of the Qing Dynasty and its Cultural Significance

Dressing for the occasion was more than just common courtesy in the Qing dynasty (1644–1911). The emperor, his family, and court ministers had to observe strict rules regarding the attire they could wear at different official occasions and religious ceremonies. In this lecture by Mr Yan Yong, Curator and Head of the Court History Department, Palace Museum, participants will be introduced to the imperial costume of the Qing dynasty, and its cultural significance. Topics include the ranked hierarchy the costume embodied, and the Manchu and Han-Chinese cultural elements of the Qing imperial costume. The lecture will be conducted in Mandarin, with simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese. Click here to register now!