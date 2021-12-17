The Island Shangri-La Christmas Market

Unlike the typical Christmas markets most of us are used to, Island Shangri-La has set up various European Christmas market-inspired stalls to get folks into the festive spirit this year. The stalls feature limited-edition items for purchase including intricately-crafted Christmas Nutcrackers, beautiful Nutcracker snow globes – where all of its proceeds will be donated to the Heep Hong Society – and chocolate bars with hidden 'Golden Tickets' that could win you an afternoon tea for two or whole cakes from Island Shangri-La. What's more, visitors will also be able to enjoy hot chocolate and mulled wine, as well as festive treats such as gingerbread featuring motifs of the Hong Kong skyline, Christmas pudding with aged mandarin peel, mince pies, and toffee apples.