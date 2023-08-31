Hong Kong
The largest full moon of 2023

Blue Moon
Photograph: Unsplash/Photoholgic
Prepare for a cosmic feast for the eyes as a blue supermoon appears in the sky this August! What is a supermoon, you ask? A term coined by astrologer Richar Nolle in 1979, a supermoon occurs when a full or new moon is at its closest point to Earth, making it look much larger and brighter. Though it is called the blue supermoon, unfortunately, it won’t actually look blue. A blue moon is what happens when there’s a second full moon occurring within the same month. According to the Hong Kong Space Museum, this will be the biggest full moon of 2023, peaking at around 9.36 am on August 31.

Hong Kong
