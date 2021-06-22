Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right The Life on Earth exhibition

Things to do Botanic Union , Tai Po Until Sunday July 11 2021
Japanese denim brand Washi jeans have just launched their latest collection, 'The Life on Earth', and to celebrate, the brand has partnered up with Botanic Union and founder of local production house Lefishtank, Alex Lam, to present an immersive exhibition like no other! Held at the Botanic Union in Lam Tsuen, Tai Po, the exhibition has transformed a secluded greenhouse into a denim oasis constructed with Washi denim (made using the same material as Japanese traditional 'washi' paper). 

Take a selfie by the denim-wrapped beetle car and the Washi 'Shizen' tent installation made of Washi paper, Washi denim fabric, plants, trees, strings, and robes, before entering the core exhibition space to see jeans that have been 'planted' with moss, tree roots, and succulents, as well as a Washi 'Rikisaku' tree installation symbolizing the harmony between artisanal craftsmanship and nature. During the exhibit, different workshops will be held, including a Yoga x Botanic Workshop hosted by Alex Lam. 

For more details, keep your eyes peeled on Botanic Union’s official Facebook and Instagram.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Botanic Union
Venue website: www.instagram.com/botanic_union
Address: 65 Kau Liu Ha, Lam Tsuen, Tai Po, NT
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
