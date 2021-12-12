Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right The Lohas Christmas Mart

The LOHAS, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy The Lohas

The Lohas Christmas Mart features a dashing array of Christmas accessories and delicacies from brands across the globe and in Hong Kong such as Fleurie 29th, HK Distillery, Petitesseriem, Chukulik, Floroma and many more. Visitors will get to browse through over 30 exciting stalls, take pics by festive photo spots, and catch the snow show at the event space on the third floor every weekend and on public holidays from 11am to 8pm (one session per hour, five minutes per session).

Event website: https://www.thelohasmall.com/en
