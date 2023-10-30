Hong Kong
Timeout

The Macallan Harmony Collection pop-up

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Landmark Atrium, Central
  1. macallan amber meadow
    Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan
  2. macallan amber meadow
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
  3. macallan amber meadow
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
The whisky brand collaborates with Stella and Mary McCartney for their latest collection

Scottish whisky brand The Macallan is holding a pop-up at the Landmark Atrium this October to mark the third edition of The Macallan Harmony Collection. Crafted in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney and her photographer sister, Mary McCartney, this limited-edition collection of single malt whiskies includes two variations – Amber Meadow and Green Meadow – both of which are inspired by the fertile lands of Scotland and the sisters’ memories in the Scottish countryside. Additionally, the Harmony Collection pays homage to nature by re-using discarded meadow cuttings to create the bottles’ labels and boxes.

From now to October 30, visitors can step into The Macallan’s pop-up space to experience the world of Amber Meadow from the Harmony Collection. The immersive environment of the pop-up will transport visitors into the Scottish countryside and The Macallan Estate through sight, sound, and smell; before presenting a display area where guests can enjoy a dram of Amber Meadow. And if you like what’s in your glass, take a bottle home for the price of $1,980.

Find The Macallan’s pop-up at Shop 220-221, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central; register to visit the immersive pop-up on The Macallan’s website.

