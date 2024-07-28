Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
the macallan key visual
Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan

The Macallan presents the inaugural ‘Journey Through Time’ campaign to celebrate 200th anniversary

Calling all mixologists from Hong Kong and Macau to join the cocktail challenge for a chance to win a trip to Tokyo, including a sponsored bar shift and a visit to The Macallan Immersive History Experience

Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Macallan Hong Kong
Advertising

Since its humble beginnings in Speyside, The Macallan has become one of the world’s leading single-malt Scotch whisky. This year, the brand commemorates its 200th anniversary and embraces a ‘200 Years Young’ ethos that celebrates its storied past and propels The Macallan into a new, promising future. As part of the celebration, The Macallan Hong Kong is launching ‘Journey Through Time’, the start of a continuous project to honour the brand’s craftsmanship and excellence by spotlighting bar talents from Hong Kong and Macau. 

To kick off the initiative, The Macallan is calling for mixologists of all skill levels from both cities to join the talent showcase, create innovative cocktails, and battle it out while learning from bar industry experts.

How to join ‘Journey Through Time’?

How to join ‘Journey Through Time’?
How to join ‘Journey Through Time’?
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 'Journey Through Time' talent showcase is open to mixologists of all skill levels in Hong Kong and Macau, including juniors, seniors, and those in management roles, who are working full-time as professional mixologists. To enter, participants must submit two cocktail recipes: one representing the ‘Past’, which reflects The Macallan’s illustrious history and six key elements of its character, and another representing the ‘Present’, which honours its 200-year legacy, drawing inspiration from the diverse cultural heritage of Hong Kong and Macau, showcasing The Macallan’s craftsmanship and unique influence.

Twenty talented individuals will be selected to advance to the semi finals and attend The Macallan’s Creative Collective, the brand’s first trade connection programme. Here, contenders will gain valuable insights to hone their skills as bar professionals, as well as receive feedback to refine their cocktail entries. Following this, semi-finalists will promote and showcase their cocktails at their respective bars for one month. 

As the challenge approaches the finale, five selected finalists will face off head-to-head in front of The Macallan’s esteemed judging panel. Those who make it to the finals will be tasked with crafting a cocktail that upholds The Macallan’s vision of the ‘Future’, highlighting its incomparable excellence and paving the way for future generations.

What is the prize?

What is the prize?
What is the prize?
Photograph: Shutterstock

The honorary winner will take home the recognition and unique title as the inaugural Journey Through Time by The Macallan 2024 champion. The winner will also receive The Macallan quaich – a traditional two-handed drinking cup – and the opportunity for a four-day, three-night trip to Tokyo, including a visit to The Macallan Immersive History Experience, as well as an exclusive guest bartending shift in Japan.

Who is on the judging panel?

Who is on the judging panel?
Who is on the judging panel?
Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan, Bar Leone, Time Out Hong Kong

The Journey Through Time cocktail challenge will be evaluated by an elite panel of regional experts, setting the stage for an unforgettable showdown. Leading the panel is Stéphane Levan, the brand ambassador of The Macallan Hong Kong and Macau, bringing a wealth of brand and industry knowledge to the table. Joining him is Lorenzo Antinori, a legendary figure in Hong Kong’s cocktail scene and the visionary founder of Bar Leone, recently crowned Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. With them are Time Out’s very own APAC content director, Nicole-Marie Ng, an established food and drinks journalist based in Singapore, and Philip Bischoff, the acclaimed beverage manager of BKK Social Club and the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. Together, this distinguished panel will elevate the talent showcase, ensuring that only the finest mixologists rise to the occasion.

What is the judging criteria?

What is the judging criteria?
What is the judging criteria?
Photograph: Shutterstock

An exhilarating journey awaits as each phase of the campaign unfolds with tailored scoring criteria crafted for impactful evaluations. In the entry phase, esteemed judges will look into three dynamic categories. First is ‘Incomparable Craftsmanship’, where they will assess brand knowledge and storytelling alongside the bartender’s skills and techniques. Next is ‘Creativity’, a category that celebrates originality by focusing on the uniqueness of each cocktail’s design, innovative ingredient selection, and overall visual appeal. Finally, the judges will evaluate ‘Uncompromised Excellence’, examining the balance and flavour blend of the cocktails, ensuring each creation aligns seamlessly with its intended theme or experience. 

Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan

Think you’ve got what it takes to be the inaugural winner of The Macallan’s ‘Journey Through Time’? Visit Journey Through Time’s official website for the complete programme rules and regulations and to learn more details about the exciting campaign. Got more on your mind? Click here to get answers to all your burning questions!

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.