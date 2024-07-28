The 'Journey Through Time' talent showcase is open to mixologists of all skill levels in Hong Kong and Macau, including juniors, seniors, and those in management roles, who are working full-time as professional mixologists. To enter, participants must submit two cocktail recipes: one representing the ‘Past’, which reflects The Macallan’s illustrious history and six key elements of its character, and another representing the ‘Present’, which honours its 200-year legacy, drawing inspiration from the diverse cultural heritage of Hong Kong and Macau, showcasing The Macallan’s craftsmanship and unique influence.

Twenty talented individuals will be selected to advance to the semi finals and attend The Macallan’s Creative Collective, the brand’s first trade connection programme. Here, contenders will gain valuable insights to hone their skills as bar professionals, as well as receive feedback to refine their cocktail entries. Following this, semi-finalists will promote and showcase their cocktails at their respective bars for one month.



As the challenge approaches the finale, five selected finalists will face off head-to-head in front of The Macallan’s esteemed judging panel. Those who make it to the finals will be tasked with crafting a cocktail that upholds The Macallan’s vision of the ‘Future’, highlighting its incomparable excellence and paving the way for future generations.