Time Out says

On April 17, Rajasthan Rifles is set to return with The Mess ($788 per person), a seasonal soiree where guests can enjoy the Anglo-Indian restaurant’s finest fare. All guests are invited to don their finest attire as they mingle with fellow attendees, and groove to live entertainment from the restaurant’s regimental band. Most importantly, The Mess will provide guests with endless portions of classic Indian dishes prepared by Rajasthan Rifles’ culinary team. Begin by nibbling on assorted poppadoms with mango chutney, before moving on to sigri-grilled items like clove-smoked lamb chops, tiger prawns marinated with mustard and carom seeds, or brined eggplant with smoked salt and tamarind glaze. Pair your grilled mains with side dishes like chicken jalfrezi, cottage cheese with creamy spinach, as well as assorted naans and roti; but be sure to leave room for bread and butter pudding topped with warm brandy vanilla custard for dessert. Wash your decadent feast down with Indian spirits like Terai gin with tonic or Old Man rum with coke, assorted wines and beers, or beverages like mango lassi and masala chai. Find more information about The Mess on Rajasthan Rifles’ website.