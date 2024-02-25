The Mills everyday life of The Weird Dragon

Time Out says

Step into a world of enchantment this Lunar New Year at The Mills, where dragons take on a whole new meaning. In collaboration with local illustrator The Weird Things, The Mills presents 'The Mills Daily Life of The Weird Dragon' New Year project running from now to February 25. Embracing the concept of self-acceptance, The Weird Dragon showcases a gentle side of dragons through heartwarming artwork displayed throughout The Mills. Don't miss the giant peach blossom tree adorned with The Weird Dragon illustrations and New Year decorations, inviting you to celebrate and embrace every aspect of yourself. Visit now for workshops, special offers, and the chance to receive 'The Mills x The Weird Things red packets' filled with festive blessings.