The Mills Kids Festival 2024

The Mills returns with its The Mills Kids Festival for the summer. Celebrating the venue's 5th anniversary, the festival will transport families to the golden era of Hong Kong's textile industry with a Summer Textile Little Workers Programme. Highlights include a life-sized board game where visitors can step into the shoes of factory workers, a nostalgic photo zone replicating the old textile offices, and a collaborative character journey with local illustrator Wai Wai. Complementing the festivities, CHAT is presenting an immersive solo exhibition and a textile-focused community programme. From exciting games to creative workshops, The Mills offers a summer adventure filled with inspiration for all ages.