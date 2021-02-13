The Mills x Coca-Cola CNY display

The Mills has teamed up with Coca-Cola this CNY for a stunning upcycled festive display featuring more than 500 Coca-Cola plastic crates and glass bottles. Stacked and arranged in a giant circular maze, the maze surrounds a 12-foot-tall peach blossom tree with hanging fai chun in the centre of The Mill's shopfloor space, encouraging visitors to enter and find their way to the centre and make a wish for a prosperous year to come. Local designer Orange Terry has also created a series of decorative CNY ornaments and vases by collecting unwanted wooden pieces from local workshops. Through the traditional techniques of silk screen printing, the artworks dotted around The Mills pays tribute to Chinese craftsmanship and adds a sustainable element to the community.