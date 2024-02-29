The Mira Hong Kong's Sweet Fortune afternoon tea set

Time Out says

Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with The Mira’s Sweet Fortune Afternoon Tea Set that’s full of Asian flavours and flair. The chic menu will feature a selection of Chinese-inspired sweets, including a premium oolong tea verrine with longan, sesame caramel fortune coins, a mandarin-shaped dessert, and more. The Mira also presents guests with seasonal savoury bites in the tea set, such as braised abalone porcini pastry, Hakka cha-guo with turnip filling, and Japanese egg with barbeque pork sandos.