Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with The Mira’s Sweet Fortune Afternoon Tea Set that’s full of Asian flavours and flair. The chic menu will feature a selection of Chinese-inspired sweets, including a premium oolong tea verrine with longan, sesame caramel fortune coins, a mandarin-shaped dessert, and more. The Mira also presents guests with seasonal savoury bites in the tea set, such as braised abalone porcini pastry, Hakka cha-guo with turnip filling, and Japanese egg with barbeque pork sandos.
The Mira Hong Kong's Sweet Fortune afternoon tea set
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- The Mira Hong Kong
- Mira Place, 118-130 Nathan Rd
- Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Price:
- $568 for two
Dates and times
