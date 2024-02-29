Hong Kong
The Mira Hong Kong's Sweet Fortune afternoon tea set

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Mira Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui
the mira hong kong afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy The Mira Hong Kong
Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with The Mira’s Sweet Fortune Afternoon Tea Set that’s full of Asian flavours and flair. The chic menu will feature a selection of Chinese-inspired sweets, including a premium oolong tea verrine with longan, sesame caramel fortune coins, a mandarin-shaped dessert, and more. The Mira also presents guests with seasonal savoury bites in the tea set, such as braised abalone porcini pastry, Hakka cha-guo with turnip filling, and Japanese egg with barbeque pork sandos.

Details

Event website:
book.chope.co/booking?rid=cocotst1912hkg&source=rest_coco-the-mira_hk&lang=en_US
Address:
The Mira Hong Kong
Mira Place, 118-130 Nathan Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Price:
$568 for two

Dates and times

