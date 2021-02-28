The Murray Pet Fair

The Murray is hosting a one-day-only pet fair with tons of surprises and delight to spoil your four-legged buddies! Taking place at The Arches on Sunday, February 28 (12nn to 6 pm), the fair will play host to the Pet Marketplace which showcases a selection of luxury pet goodies including pet-grooming and CBD products from Ruff & Fetch, bedding and toys from Canis Club, natural aromatherapy products from Pawzy Therapy, nutritious treats from Da Treats Factory and Tappy Paws, meaty macarons by Cheese N Dash, pet accessories from Paw House Designs, pet massage demonstrations by HEAL Animal Wellness and Rehabilitation, and much more.

Aside from the marketplace, be sure to visit the 3D Pet Photo Booth to seal in those Instagrammable moments, strike a post on the runway for a chance to win Best Dressed prizes, and pick up some health tips at the Pet Wellness Workshops as professionals share their expert advice on pet care topics from obedience training to pet grooming. As for those in need of a furry companion, there's also an adoption booth where rescued pooches are waiting to find their permanent homes.