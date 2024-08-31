The Murray's afternoon tea with Marimekko

Finnish design label Marimekko is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its signature Unikko flower print by partnering with The Murray’s Garden Lounge to present the Unikko Forever afternoon tea. In addition to whipping up Nordic-inspired bites to pay homage to the brand, The Murray will serve the tea offerings on flower-shaped plates and in Unikko printed mugs. Diners can try premium Nordic seafood in dishes like dill-dressed crayfish served in crispy waffle cups, Norwegian smoked salmon cube with chive crème fraîche and caviar, and Finnish haddock with herring roe on blinis. The hotel’s team has also crafted desserts based on Unikko’s colourful designs such as orange chocolate dome, vanilla summer berry tart, and pistachio crème cake. All customers of the Unikko Forever afternoon tea set will receive complimentary gifts from Marimekko (until stocks last), including an exclusive tote bag and a discount voucher to use at all store locations in Hong Kong.