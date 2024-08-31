Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. marimekko afternoon tea the murray
    Photograph: Courtesy The Murray
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. marimekko afternoon tea the murray
    Photograph: Courtesy The Murray
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel, Admiralty

The Murray's afternoon tea with Marimekko

Advertising

Time Out says

Finnish design label Marimekko is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its signature Unikko flower print by partnering with The Murray’s Garden Lounge to present the Unikko Forever afternoon tea. In addition to whipping up Nordic-inspired bites to pay homage to the brand, The Murray will serve the tea offerings on flower-shaped plates and in Unikko printed mugs. Diners can try premium Nordic seafood in dishes like dill-dressed crayfish served in crispy waffle cups, Norwegian smoked salmon cube with chive crème fraîche and caviar, and Finnish haddock with herring roe on blinis. The hotel’s team has also crafted desserts based on Unikko’s colourful designs such as orange chocolate dome, vanilla summer berry tart, and pistachio crème cake. All customers of the Unikko Forever afternoon tea set will receive complimentary gifts from Marimekko (until stocks last), including an exclusive tote bag and a discount voucher to use at all store locations in Hong Kong.

Details

Event website:
store-themurrayhk.niccolohotels.com/en/marimekko-aft/
Address
The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel
22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
Hong Kong
Price:
$788 for two inclusive of coffee and tea, or $988 for two including Saicho sparkling tea or sparkling wine

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.