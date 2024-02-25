Hong Kong
The Petals of Prosperity at IFC Mall

  • Things to do
  • IFC Mall, Central
  • Recommended
  1. IFC Mall, CNY 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy IFC Mall
  2. IFC Mall, CNY 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy IFC
Celebrate the turn of the year at IFC mall's 'The Petals of Prosperity' event. From now until February 25, immerse yourself in a world of beauty and abundance at the Oval Atrium. Marvel at the magnificent six-metre-tall floral installation and explore the five petal-shaped experiential zones. Take a stroll along the Path of Blossoms surrounded by peach blossom trees; admire the vibrant colours of dahlias, peonies, and roses at Blooming Abundance; indulge your senses in The Aromatic Blossoms zone featuring scents of Jo Malone fragrances, and witness the mesmerizing dance of butterflies at the Butterfly Blessing Zone. Don't forget to capture your cherished memories at the Treasured Moments photo booth, or collect stamps while sharing heartfelt wishes with loved ones. Additionally, become a Club ic member and receive exclusive rewards, including e-gift vouchers and special red packets adorned with elegant floral patterns. 

Details

Address:
IFC Mall
8 Finance St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

