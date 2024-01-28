Hong Kong
Timeout

The Pizza Bar on 38th's pop-up at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Central
  1. The Pizza Bar on 38th
    Photograph: Courtesy The Pizza Bar on 38th
  2. the pizza bar MO pop up
    Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
Time Out says

Following their successful pop-up last year, Japan’s world-renowned pizza restaurant The Pizza Bar on 38th will be returning to The Landmark Mandarin Oriental once again. Executive chef Daniele Cason will be serving gourmet pizzas topped with seasonal ingredients such as Japanese yellow and purple cauliflower, fresh mountain vegetables, San Marzano Solania tomatoes, bafun sea urchin from Hokkaido, and Napoli fior di latte mozzarella. If you’re looking for extra opulence, The Pizza Bar will also provide Hybrid BeariX Schrenki caviar ($288 for 10g) as a topping for selected pizzas. 

The pop up will be open for two rounds of service for both lunch and dinner; during which guests will get to enjoy a starter, seven slices of The Pizza Bar’s signature gourmet pizzas, as well as a dessert. The Pizza Bar will only be at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental from January 15 to 28, so be sure to book your spot before they’re all gone.

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/48FGyiW
Address:
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
15 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

