Time Out says

This March, The Pizza Project is returning with their recurring WTF (What is the Flavour) promotion, where the restaurant whips up time-limited pizzas with unique flavours and toppings. From March 8 to 17, the pizzeria will be offering sweet and savoury pizzas that use pistachios as the main ingredient. The savoury Ode to Pistachio ($160) option has a rich, chunky pistachio base, and is garnished with toppings like mortadella mousse and chips, creamy stracciatella, and fior di latte. Care for something sweet instead? Opt for the Cremino ($120), a dessert pizza with a thick pistachio creme spread over pizza dough, topped with nutella and white chocolate fondant. Visit The Pizza Project’s Central and Wan Chai locations to dig into these nutty creations before they’re gone!