Hong Kong
Timeout

The Pizza Project's pistachio pizzas

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Pizza Project, Central
pizza project pistachio
Photograph: Courtesy The Pizza Project
Time Out says

Believe it or nut, they’re real!

This March, The Pizza Project is returning with their recurring WTF (What is the Flavour) promotion, where the restaurant whips up time-limited pizzas with unique flavours and toppings. From March 8 to 17, the pizzeria will be offering sweet and savoury pizzas that use pistachios as the main ingredient. The savoury Ode to Pistachio ($160) option has a rich, chunky pistachio base, and is garnished with toppings like mortadella mousse and chips, creamy stracciatella, and fior di latte. Care for something sweet instead? Opt for the Cremino ($120), a dessert pizza with a thick pistachio creme spread over pizza dough, topped with nutella and white chocolate fondant. Visit The Pizza Project’s Central and Wan Chai locations to dig into these nutty creations before they’re gone!

Details

Address:
The Pizza Project
G/F, 26 Peel St,
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@thepizzaproject.hk

Dates and times

