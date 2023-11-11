Hong Kong
The Pizza Project’s pizza eating contest

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Pizza Project, Central
The Pizza Project
Photograph: Courtesy The Pizza Project
Time Out says

Eat as many pizzas as you can to win cash prizes and vouchers

If you think you’ve got an unbeatable appetite for pizza, then don’t miss out on The Pizza Project’s upcoming pizza eating competition. The contest will take place on November 11 at their Peel Street location from 2pm to 6pm, and anyone is welcome to join. The rules are simple – pay a deposit of $150 to enter the contest and eat as many handmade pizzas as you can within 10 minutes!

Contestants will participate in several heats, and the winners will be determined by how many pizzas they consumed across all heats. Aside from receiving cash prizes, the winners will also receive a voucher from Pirata Group worth $500. If you plan on coming to cheer your friends on, The Pizza Project will be serving drinks and snacks at happy hour prices throughout the contest. Sign up on The Pizza Project’s website to participate in the competition.

Details

Event website:
thepizzaproject.hk/pizza-eating-competition/
Address:
The Pizza Project
G/F, 26 Peel St,
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@thepizzaproject.hk

Dates and times

