  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Soho House, Sheung Wan

The Rescued Feast – The Second Bite

The sustainable dining event transforms food waste into delectable dishes

Food-saving app Chomp and media company The Mil Source (TMS) are joining forces once again for the second iteration of The Rescued Feast, a collaborative sustainable dining experience that transforms food surplus and scraps into gourmet meals. According to the Environmental Protection Department, Hong Kong discards over 3,600 tonnes of food daily, contributing to the city’s pressing landfill issues. With that in mind, this sustainable dining event aims to raise awareness around this concern and show that food waste can be given a second life. 

The Rescued Feast will take place at Soho House Hong Kong on July 25, with chef Chris Czerwinski from Soho House repurposing food surplus and scraps provided from venues such as Smoke & Barrel and Jean May, among others, for a menu that creatively transforms the ingredients into gourmet dishes. Tickets to the Rescued Feast are inclusive of one drink and entry into a raffle with the chance to win exclusive prizes from Feather & Bone, Soho House, and many more. Get your tickets now for the Rescued Feast on Ticketflap while you can.

Details

Event website:
themilsource.com/2024/07/17/meet-chef-krzysztof-czerwinski-of-soho-house-and-the-rescued-feast/
Address
Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

