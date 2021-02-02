The Romance of Paris at K11 Musea

Treat your special someone to a romantic Parisian journey at K11 Musea this Valentine's Day. Begin your date with an al fresco afternoon tea experience courtesy of Fortnum & Mason at the Bohemian Garden, where it will be transformed into Terrasse de Verre, a picturesque French-inspired terrace with a pop-up glasshouse filled with flowers from Blooms & Blossoms. The package also includes a personalised bouquet created by Blooms & Blossoms. For every al fresco package purchased, K11 Musea will also donate $100 to the 'Food House - Social Miles' campaign organised by Onebite Social to subsidise two healthy meals for those in need.

Afterwards, make a wish under C’est Mon Cœur, the floating heart showcase in the Opera Theatre for the perfect photo moment. Continue your journey with a stroll through a picturesque Parisian street with L’Amour by Cartier on the 6F where you can send a love letter at the postcard pop-up counter. Finally, round off your perfect date at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre to experience Tracing the Fragments, Hong Kong’s first-ever comprehensive showcase of Central Eastern European Art.

Click here to book this special Valentine’s Day experience available from February 2 to March 14.