The Romance of Paris at K11 Musea
Treat your special someone to a romantic Parisian journey at K11 Musea this Valentine's Day. Begin your date with an al fresco afternoon tea experience courtesy of Fortnum & Mason at the Bohemian Garden, where it will be transformed into Terrasse de Verre, a picturesque French-inspired terrace with a pop-up glasshouse filled with flowers from Blooms & Blossoms. The package also includes a personalised bouquet created by Blooms & Blossoms. For every al fresco package purchased, K11 Musea will also donate $100 to the 'Food House - Social Miles' campaign organised by Onebite Social to subsidise two healthy meals for those in need.
Afterwards, make a wish under C’est Mon Cœur, the floating heart showcase in the Opera Theatre for the perfect photo moment. Continue your journey with a stroll through a picturesque Parisian street with L’Amour by Cartier on the 6F where you can send a love letter at the postcard pop-up counter. Finally, round off your perfect date at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre to experience Tracing the Fragments, Hong Kong’s first-ever comprehensive showcase of Central Eastern European Art.
Click here to book this special Valentine’s Day experience available from February 2 to March 14.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.k11musea.com/
|Venue name:
|K11 Musea
|Address:
|
18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
|Price:
|$1,980
