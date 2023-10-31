Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Seven Gates: Haunted Kong Festival 2023

  • Things to do
  • The Pulse, Repulse Bay
  1. 2023萬聖節鬼屋市集「七門教」慶典
    Photograph: Courtesy Haunted Kong/Triple Lips
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 2023萬聖節鬼屋市集「七門教」慶典
    Photograph: Courtesy Haunted Kong/Triple Lips
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Join Triple Lips and Haunted Kong at The Pulse for The Seven Gates: Haunted Kong Festival 2023 this Halloween. Experience immersive haunted houses, magic shows, bazaar, and live music. The large-scale haunted house at The Pulse, created by experts in special effect, makeup, and engineering, will take you into the dark realm of The Seven Gates Cult. Face the cult leader's challenges, unlock forbidden doors, and encounter terrifying creatures. Get your tickets now!

Details

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.