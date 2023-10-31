Time Out says

Join Triple Lips and Haunted Kong at The Pulse for The Seven Gates: Haunted Kong Festival 2023 this Halloween. Experience immersive haunted houses, magic shows, bazaar, and live music. The large-scale haunted house at The Pulse, created by experts in special effect, makeup, and engineering, will take you into the dark realm of The Seven Gates Cult. Face the cult leader's challenges, unlock forbidden doors, and encounter terrifying creatures. Get your tickets now!