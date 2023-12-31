The Sixteenth: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

Time Out says

Head to Taikoo Place to celebrate under the stars at The Sixteenth’s outdoor terrace in their extravagant masquerade party. Guests can put on their best masks and delight in four hours of free-flow drinks such as prosecco, selected red and white wines, Peroni beer, and house spirits. Additionally, the party also offers a wide array of free-flow snacks such as sliders, tuna tartar, cheese wheel al tartufo, vitello tonnato topped with shaved truffles, spicy tuna crunch maki, karaage chicken, and plenty more.