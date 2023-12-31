Head to Taikoo Place to celebrate under the stars at The Sixteenth’s outdoor terrace in their extravagant masquerade party. Guests can put on their best masks and delight in four hours of free-flow drinks such as prosecco, selected red and white wines, Peroni beer, and house spirits. Additionally, the party also offers a wide array of free-flow snacks such as sliders, tuna tartar, cheese wheel al tartufo, vitello tonnato topped with shaved truffles, spicy tuna crunch maki, karaage chicken, and plenty more.
The Sixteenth: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party
Details
- Address:
- The Sixteenth
- 2/F, Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King's Rd, Quarry Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- thesixteenth@piratagroup.hk
Dates and times
