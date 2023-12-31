Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Sixteenth: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Sixteenth, Taikoo Shing
sixteenth new year's eve party
Photograph: Courtesy The Sixteenth
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to Taikoo Place to celebrate under the stars at The Sixteenth’s outdoor terrace in their extravagant masquerade party. Guests can put on their best masks and delight in four hours of free-flow drinks such as prosecco, selected red and white wines, Peroni beer, and house spirits. Additionally, the party also offers a wide array of free-flow snacks such as sliders, tuna tartar, cheese wheel al tartufo, vitello tonnato topped with shaved truffles, spicy tuna crunch maki, karaage chicken, and plenty more.

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.