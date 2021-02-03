The Sweet Taste of Good Luck at Citygate Outlets

M&M’s is celebrating its 80th anniversary at Citygate Outlets with six sweet M&M's characters dressed up in Chinese New Year costumes at the Bean-fun Spring Wonderland! Take snaps by the giant candy basket, say 'Kung Hey Fat Choy' to the six-metre-tall M&M's duo, and visit Brown to create your own personalised WhatsApp stickers. Aside from having sweet fun with the characters, shoppers who spend a designated amount at the mall can also get their hands on limited edition M&M's red packets!