The Trilogy: DJ Enoo Napa NYE

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Trilogy, Central
Head to Lan Kwai Fong to groove to DJ sets all night long at The Trilogy. Guests can head up to the venue’s rooftop cabana space, Wav, and warm up by dancing to tracks from DJ Anil Ahuja, before making their way downstairs to the Keyz nightclub to get their blood pumping with DJs Shu Shu and Helen Ting. Finally, The Trilogy saves the best for last as they invite DJ Enoo Napa to spin afro house beats while guests ring in the new year. Tickets to The Trilogy’s countdown party will allow entry into both venues, and provide one standard drink.

The Trilogy
26/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
