PMQ restaurant Sohofama, known for serving healthy Chinese cuisine, is finally closing its doors this March. To bid farewell, Farmhouse Productions is putting on The Unknown Comedy Show, a dinner and comedy event to make sure that your stomachs will be aching for all the right reasons. Happening on March 5, the farewell event will feature stand-up comedy, food, and wine – what more do you need? The night's comedic line up includes Vivek Mahbubani, Tamby Chan, Garron Chiu, Rose Rage, Tim Chan, Dannie Higginbotham, Bryan Bentley, and Kari Gunnarsson. As for the food, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner ($700 per person) which includes one glass of wine per person or a bottle of wine for groups of four.

The exact date for the eatery's last day of business has yet to be confirmed, so be sure to visit while you can and bag yourself a spot at the event via Whatsapp (9289 0212). You can also stay up to date on their next moves through Facebook and Instagram!