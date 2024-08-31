Subscribe
Photograph: Courtesy The Upper House
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Upper House, Admiralty

The Upper House's afternoon tea

The Upper House has partnered with online high fashion retailer Net-A-Porter to provide an opulent afternoon tea experience. Inspired by Net-A-Porter’s Turn Up the Heat campaign, The Upper House has created a range of summer bites. Nibble on savouries such as orange tarts topped with citrus-cured trout with salmon roe and orange, Parmesan biscuits with tête de moine cheese and braised beef cheeks, or squid and pickled radish with saffron aioli tarts. For desserts, the hotel presents flavourful treats like Earl Grey and strawberry mille-feuille, ruby peach and vanilla choux, or classic scones with clotted cream and jam.

Details

Address
The Upper House
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway
Admiralty
Hong Kong
Price:
$680 for two from Mon-Thur, $718 for two on Fri-Sun and public holidays

Dates and times

The Upper House 15:00
