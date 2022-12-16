Time Out says

SpongeBob, the pup gang from Paw Patrol, Dora the Explore, and many more of Nickelodeon's popular characters are coming to town! Featuring 14 fun immersive games, The World of Nickelodeon Hong Kong is first-ever Nickelodeon-themed entertainment centre to hit our shores. From sinking down into the Slime Lounge before heading to Bikini Bottom and go jellyfish hunting with SpongeBob to sliding down Paw Patrol's Lookout Tower and climbing your way through underground like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – it's the perfect destination for the whole family.