Time Out says

Summer is truly kicking off now so head to Discovery Bay for a large-scale beach festival and more. TheNextwave XX24 Beach Music Festival will feature over 25 artists such as Tyson Yoshi, YT Chau, RubberBand, Jace Chan, and members of the Taiwanese boyband W0LF(S). One-day passes are priced at $588 for regular admission and $988 for VIP entry with exclusive benefits. Residents of Discovery Bay can enjoy a discounted price of $488 for general admission and $888 for VIP.

From July 13 to September 1, Tai Pak Beach will also be home to the DB Summer Splashtopia, which is supposedly Hong Kong’s largest inflatable water park. Renowned Hong Kong-based French graffiti artist Ceet Fouad has also collaborated with Discovery Bay to create a limited-edition tote bag and umbrella featuring his distinctive ‘Los Chicanos’ chicken artwork – customers who spend $600 or more in DB Plaza, DB North Plaza, and D’Deck can redeem one of these special gifts.