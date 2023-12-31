Hong Kong
Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee

  • Things to do, Quirky events
  • Whatever Coffee, Sham Shui Po
  Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
    Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
  Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
    Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
  Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
    Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
  Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
    Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
  Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
    Thunder Toy Market vintage toy pop-up at Whatever. Coffee
This pop-up stall is truly a blast from the past

This pop-up is set to ignite fits of ecstasy among Hong Kong millennials. If you’re an 80s and 90s kid, you will remember the joy of watching afternoon cartoons on the telly and popping into the stationery store to spend pocket money on sparkly pens and little collectibles. Well, here’s your chance to relive the good old days of your childhood. Sailor Moon backpacks, Beyblade spinning tops, Chibi Maruko-chan pencil cases, Hello Kitty stamp sets – revisit these cherished memories and more at Whatever. Coffee.

From now until December 31, find a veritable treasure trove of nostalgic items collated by Thunder Toy Market, with merchandise featuring beloved Japanese characters like Astro Boy, Arale Norimaki from Dr. Slump, Kamen Rider, Cardcaptor Sakura, Sailor Moon, Chibi Maruko-chan, Crayon Shin-chan, Doraemon, and even old-school mascots from McDonald’s. This could be a good chance to pick up a nostalgia-laden Christmas present for the burnt-out millennials in your life.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Whatever Coffee
172B Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong

Dates and times

