The iconic singer and actor Anita Mui needs no introduction in Hong Kong. Since we’re approaching the end of the year, which marks the 20th anniversary of her passing, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum has organised an exhibition that celebrates Mui’s many achievements in music and film, as well as her remarkable contributions to Hong Kong’s pop culture.

Browse through 70 exhibits such as stage costumes, record covers, movie posters, film stills, and more. The prominent fashion designer Eddie Lau – who worked with Mui through the heights of her career and remained a lifelong friend – has generously donated 20 pieces to this exhibition, including eight stage costumes from different eras of Mui’s musical journey, as well as an autographed vinyl record.

There will also be a range of special programmes and public talks to complement the exhibition, including a screening of the 1988 movie Rouge, for which Mui won Best Actress at the Golden Horse and Hong Kong Film Awards.