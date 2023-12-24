Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Timeless Diva: Anita Mui exhibition

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Sha Tin
  1. ‘Rouge’ starring Anita Mui and Leslie Cheung
    Photograph: Courtesy Fortune Star Media Limited / Hong Kong Heritage Museum‘Rouge’ starring Anita Mui and Leslie Cheung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Sketch of ‘Rouge’
    Photograph: Courtesy Mr Yuen Tai-yung / Hong Kong Heritage MuseumSketch of ‘Rouge’
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

It’s been 20 years since we lost the Madonna of the East

The iconic singer and actor Anita Mui needs no introduction in Hong Kong. Since we’re approaching the end of the year, which marks the 20th anniversary of her passing, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum has organised an exhibition that celebrates Mui’s many achievements in music and film, as well as her remarkable contributions to Hong Kong’s pop culture.

Browse through 70 exhibits such as stage costumes, record covers, movie posters, film stills, and more. The prominent fashion designer Eddie Lau – who worked with Mui through the heights of her career and remained a lifelong friend – has generously donated 20 pieces to this exhibition, including eight stage costumes from different eras of Mui’s musical journey, as well as an autographed vinyl record.

There will also be a range of special programmes and public talks to complement the exhibition, including a screening of the 1988 movie Rouge, for which Mui won Best Actress at the Golden Horse and Hong Kong Film Awards.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
hk.heritage.museum/en/web/hm/highlights.html
Address:
Hong Kong Heritage Museum
1 Man Lam Rd
Sha Tin
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.