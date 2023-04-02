To honour the 20th anniversary of late Cantopop star Leslie Cheung’s passing, Olympian City will hold ‘Timeless Leslie Encounter’ from March 23 to April 2, an event to commemorate Leslie’s career as one of the greatest Cantopop stars of our times. During the event, you’ll get to hear from Leslie’s closest friends, fellow artists, and fans; as they showcase memorabilia and retell their encounters with the late popstar and keep his legacy alive.
The event space will also feature a display wall with an infinity sign made of neon lights, showcasing Leslie’s greatest moments, such as his music videos like Monica and Chase and his roles in movies like Days of Being Wild, and A Better Tomorrow. Fans can also enjoy some of Leslie’s biggest hits being performed on a self-playing grand piano at the event. Additionally, a large television screen in the shopping mall will display Leslie’s classic music videos and a mosaic of the late pop star composed of 3,000 images.
Timeless Leslie Encounter at Olympian City
Time Out says
Catch neon light displays, memorabilia, and hear personal stories about the legendary Cantopop star
Details
- Address:
- Olympian City 2
- G/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Rd
- Tai Kok Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
Dates and times
