Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Timeless Leslie Encounter at Olympian City

  • Things to do
  • Olympian City 2, Tai Kok Tsui
leslie cheung
Photograph: Courtesy Olympian City
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch neon light displays, memorabilia, and hear personal stories about the legendary Cantopop star

To honour the 20th anniversary of late Cantopop star Leslie Cheung’s passing, Olympian City will hold ‘Timeless Leslie Encounter’ from March 23 to April 2, an event to commemorate Leslie’s career as one of the greatest Cantopop stars of our times. During the event, you’ll get to hear from Leslie’s closest friends, fellow artists, and fans; as they showcase memorabilia and retell their encounters with the late popstar and keep his legacy alive.

The event space will also feature a display wall with an infinity sign made of neon lights, showcasing Leslie’s greatest moments, such as his music videos like Monica and Chase and his roles in movies like Days of Being Wild, and A Better Tomorrow. Fans can also enjoy some of Leslie’s biggest hits being performed on a self-playing grand piano at the event. Additionally, a large television screen in the shopping mall will display Leslie’s classic music videos and a mosaic of the late pop star composed of 3,000 images.

Details

Address:
Olympian City 2
G/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Rd
Tai Kok Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!