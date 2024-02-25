Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Timeless Pavilion at Landmark

  • Things to do
  • Landmark, Central
  • Recommended
Landmark CNY 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark
Advertising

Time Out says

Landmark and Belowground have teamed up with multidisciplinary artist Oscar Wang and his creative studio Open Work to present 'Timeless Pavilion' and 'Timeless Games'. Located at the atrium of Landmark, 'Timeless Pavilion' showcases the fusion of traditional Chinese architecture with contemporary creativity. Wang's modern design combines stainless steel with digital animations projected onto gauze screens, evoking the beauty of Chinese heritage. Visitors who follow @landmarkhk on Instagram or Red and post about the art installation will have a chance to win a limited-edition tea set by the artist on a first-come first served basis.

Over at Belowground, Wang's large-scale installation 'Timeless Games' references a game board, and invites visitors to play and participate by rolling dice to see who reaches the end first. Take a photo and tag @belowground.hk with #timelessgames for a chance to win more gifts and rewards!

Details

Address:
Landmark
15 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Central MTR station, Exit G.

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.