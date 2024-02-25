Timeless Pavilion at Landmark

Time Out says

Landmark and Belowground have teamed up with multidisciplinary artist Oscar Wang and his creative studio Open Work to present 'Timeless Pavilion' and 'Timeless Games'. Located at the atrium of Landmark, 'Timeless Pavilion' showcases the fusion of traditional Chinese architecture with contemporary creativity. Wang's modern design combines stainless steel with digital animations projected onto gauze screens, evoking the beauty of Chinese heritage. Visitors who follow @landmarkhk on Instagram or Red and post about the art installation will have a chance to win a limited-edition tea set by the artist on a first-come first served basis.

Over at Belowground, Wang's large-scale installation 'Timeless Games' references a game board, and invites visitors to play and participate by rolling dice to see who reaches the end first. Take a photo and tag @belowground.hk with #timelessgames for a chance to win more gifts and rewards!