Local online whisky shop Timeless & Tasty is partnering with exquisite Austrian glassware brand Riedel to offer a one-of-a-kind whisky-tasting experience on July 18. During the session, each guest will get to sip on unique Scottish whiskies from various regions, including Stobcross from Lowland, Glenrothes from Speyside, and Port Charlotte from Islay. Additionally, each whisky will be served in specially selected glasses from Reidel – single malt glasses, spirits glasses, and neat glasses – allowing guests to experience how varying pieces of glassware can subtly change the flavour profile of a whisky. Tickets to the whisky-tasting session are $788 per person and inclusive of three Reidel glasses to take home. Get your tickets while you can on Timeless & Tasty’s website.