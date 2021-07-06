Times Square x Botanic Union ‘It’s Play Time!’

From now to August 29, Times Square is joining forces with Botanic Union to create a whimsical urban oasis – made with recycled materials – that’s all about plants, creativity, art, education, and environmental protection. From a rainbow-coloured tractor and upcycled balancing beams to giant botanic tree houses and sculptures, the It’s Play Time playground offers numerous interactive and highly ‘gram-worthy installations that make up a colourful and surreal garden. Adding to the fun, visitors can also join Macramé knot craft and Kokedama – the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil – workshops to further connect with nature.