Times Square x Botanic Union ‘It’s Play Time!’

Things to do Times Square , Causeway Bay Until Sunday August 29 2021
From now to August 29, Times Square is joining forces with Botanic Union to create a whimsical urban oasis – made with recycled materials – that’s all about plants, creativity, art, education, and environmental protection. From a rainbow-coloured tractor and upcycled balancing beams to giant botanic tree houses and sculptures, the It’s Play Time playground offers numerous interactive and highly ‘gram-worthy installations that make up a colourful and surreal garden. Adding to the fun, visitors can also join Macramé knot craft and Kokedama – the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil – workshops to further connect with nature.

Details
Event website: https://www.timessquare.com.hk/index?lang=en
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Times Square
Address: 1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

