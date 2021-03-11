The popular Tong Chong Street Market is back! First kicking off with a Tea Festival from March to April, the themed market will feature the city’s most prevalent tea houses, each offering an extensive array of market-exclusive tea signatures. Expect special healthy matcha drinks from Matchali, cold-brewed teas from Tealosophy Tea Bar, craft fizzy tap tea from Green Ginkgo Tea, and much more. Winstons Coffee will also be introducing their Teapigs CBD iced tea for the very first time! Of course, no tea journey would be complete without something to nibble on. Market-goers will be able to sink their teeth into a wide array of tea-infused snacks and treat from the likes of Chicken Wings Mountain, LockCha, Bon-licious Food Hall, and ChezBa, just to name a few.

Those working nearby can also place orders via the Taikoo Social App to enjoy fresh food and drinks at their desk from selected vendors in the market. Or, if you're planning to visit the market yourself, remember to bring your own cups to enjoy a $5 discount at all food and drink stalls.